10,900 Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,715,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2,883.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,723,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,015 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 197.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 288,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 32.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 183,905 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perella Weinberg Partners

In related news, President Dietrich Becker sold 442,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $10,841,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 379,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,347.20. This trade represents a 53.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Bednar sold 300,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $7,358,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,129.28. The trade was a 34.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.65%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -11.81%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

