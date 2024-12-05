1,084 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $48,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.20.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $435.07 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.73 and a 1 year high of $440.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.48 and its 200 day moving average is $349.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.07 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

