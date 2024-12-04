Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 155,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after buying an additional 65,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $515,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,111.51. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. This trade represents a 39.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,688 shares of company stock worth $8,400,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ZWS opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.