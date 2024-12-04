Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1,152.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 23.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 92,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 209.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,801,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,645,000 after purchasing an additional 346,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $10,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Lavalle sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $122,617.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,771.30. This represents a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,915.05. This trade represents a 39.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,688 shares of company stock worth $8,400,151 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

