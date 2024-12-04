Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 885 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PECO opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

