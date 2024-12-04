Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,577 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.14.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $75.69 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,072 shares of company stock worth $5,161,597. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

