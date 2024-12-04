Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,017 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 206.6% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -173.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

