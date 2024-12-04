Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $237,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 12.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Insmed by 76.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,212,000 after acquiring an additional 714,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,670 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 36.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after purchasing an additional 352,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. The trade was a 29.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 11.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

