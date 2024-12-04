Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,096,912.60. This represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

