Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Crocs by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROX opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

