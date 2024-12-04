Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 36,750 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in APi Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in APi Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 65.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,543,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

