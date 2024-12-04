Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

ZS opened at $198.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average is $185.01. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after buying an additional 283,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

