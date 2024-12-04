Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.38.
ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Down 4.7 %
ZS stock opened at $198.64 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.79 and its 200 day moving average is $185.01.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
