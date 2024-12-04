ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 556,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 492,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,875,135.25. This represents a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 366.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

