Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CRL Earnings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.0 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $199.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $176.48 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average of $204.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

