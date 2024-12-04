Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for BDX Q1 Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report released on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $221.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.60 and its 200-day moving average is $233.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 101,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 309.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 93.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 151,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

