Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.
Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Moelis & Company Stock Performance
MC stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.21 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moelis & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.83%.
Moelis & Company Company Profile
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.
