Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LYV

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $137.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $536,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,865.82. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after buying an additional 1,093,000 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,762,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after buying an additional 855,197 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.