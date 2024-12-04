YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. reduced its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 117,036 shares during the period. YPF Sociedad Anónima comprises 0.7% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,676,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 932,212 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $12,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $6,890,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 294,803 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

