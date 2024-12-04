XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 4,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 608,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

XBP Europe Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

See Also

