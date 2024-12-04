Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) COO Thomas G. Cromwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $1,799,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,864.89. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $201.64.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Woodward by 101.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.