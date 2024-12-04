WINkLink Trading Up 68.2% This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. WINkLink has a market cap of $160.36 million and approximately $224.28 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 68.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.386313. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00017854 USD and is up 33.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $224,107,687.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars.

