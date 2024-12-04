Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,584 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,940,000 after purchasing an additional 454,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.