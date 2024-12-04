WEMIX Price Hits $1.21 on Top Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $500.89 million and $5.50 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,013.69 or 1.00105080 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,722.47 or 0.99798256 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 533,616,855 coins and its circulating supply is 414,023,931 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 533,595,255.38881085 with 414,001,431.14137477 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.22036048 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $9,464,093.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

