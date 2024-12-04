Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $230,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,369.20. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $180,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,460.90. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,105,322. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,613 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

