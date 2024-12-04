WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $179,417.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,160,851.20. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.