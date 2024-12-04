Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Daniel Bley Sells 500 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,742.89. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Daniel Bley sold 3,463 shares of Webster Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $180,422.30.

NYSE:WBS opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,465,000 after buying an additional 54,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

