Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Stake in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAYA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bayview Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,553,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 139,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 114,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bayview Acquisition alerts:

Bayview Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BAYA opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Bayview Acquisition Profile

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bayview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.