Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Enliven Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,296,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,804,000 after purchasing an additional 601,611 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 535,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 121,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,998,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,489,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $103,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $74,740.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,464,839.80. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,195 shares of company stock worth $3,581,772 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

