Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,874 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,169,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,622 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 880,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 258,818 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,972,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMLX opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

In other news, CFO James M. Frates acquired 40,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,663.92. This trade represents a 20.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $36,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,163.20. This represents a 7.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMLX shares. Baird R W upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

