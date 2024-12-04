Walleye Capital LLC Buys 510,014 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.44% of LexinFintech worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LX opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $904.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

