Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,430 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Wabash National worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -5.89%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

