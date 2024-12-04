Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Buys $261,500.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $261,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,426.88. This represents a 315.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vroom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.73. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $76.93.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

