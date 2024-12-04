Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 3615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of €0.15 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 890 shares of Volta Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 550 ($6.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,895 ($6,202.48). 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

