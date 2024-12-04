VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.25 and traded as high as $59.31. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 365 shares traded.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.