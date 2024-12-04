VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.25 and traded as high as $59.31. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 365 shares traded.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
