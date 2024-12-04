Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,519 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDN. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BDN opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

