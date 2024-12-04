Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 217,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BALY opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $723.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.06.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.