Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 13,200 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 161.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,352,462.72. This trade represents a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $204.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,550.49, a PEG ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $207.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.96.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.08.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

