Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 197,254 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 1,142.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.20% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.