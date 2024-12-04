VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $402,563.56 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in VeriSign by 836.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,133,000 after buying an additional 422,676 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,914,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $46,455,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 44.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,771,000 after buying an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

