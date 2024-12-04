VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $402,563.56 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
VeriSign Stock Performance
Shares of VRSN stock opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.70 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
