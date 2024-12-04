Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 40,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 335,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verb Technology from $800.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VERB

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Corsair Capital Management, L. acquired 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $146,727.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,915 shares in the company, valued at $802,339.65. This represents a 22.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verb Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.