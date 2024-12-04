Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

