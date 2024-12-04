Ventum Cap Mkts Has Negative View of TSE:EDR FY2026 Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.63.

TSE EDR opened at C$6.03 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$226,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total transaction of C$396,990.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

