Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE VEEV opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $165.12 and a 52 week high of $240.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.16.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.