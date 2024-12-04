Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Position Trimmed by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte comprises about 1.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vaxcyte worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.94. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.74 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,005.02. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $1,386,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,301 shares in the company, valued at $41,630,327.45. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,464 shares of company stock worth $11,924,596. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.