Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $366.90 and last traded at $366.63, with a volume of 69088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

