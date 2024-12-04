Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $275.57 and last traded at $275.39, with a volume of 37369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.14.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
