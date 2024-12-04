Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $275.57 and last traded at $275.39, with a volume of 37369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.1% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 13.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 271.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth about $1,738,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

