Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $275.57 and last traded at $275.39, with a volume of 37369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.1% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 13.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 271.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth about $1,738,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

