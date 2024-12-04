Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 629,019 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

