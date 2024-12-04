Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.24 and last traded at $156.17, with a volume of 22969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.53.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46,542.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 450,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after buying an additional 173,884 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,848.3% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 138,122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 125,273 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,297.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.