VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.16

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 2nd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 1st.
VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Price Performance
